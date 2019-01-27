‘If Bani Gala can be regularised, so can be other constructions,’ says Shah

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying it doesn’t have any programme which can give a glimmer of hope that the country’s economic conditions would look up.

“The budget was aimed to fulfill the promises made to industrialists. Ask the poor about the mini-budget who have been reeling under the burden of inflation,” he said while speaking to the media here.

“Industrialists should be given relief but did agriculture sector get any relief? Was power tariff reduced? Gas prices have been increased by up to 143 per cent,” he lamented. He also took a dig at the treasury benches in the National assembly for criticising the opposition over its protest during the presentation of the mini-budget.

“We had objections over the budget, therefore, we protested against it by standing in our seats.”

The PPP leader also criticised the government for carrying out no legislation since it came to power last year in August. He questioned how the parliament would run smoothly if the opposition leader will not be allowed entry into it.

Commenting on the anti-encroachment operation, he said if Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence could be regularised, so could be other such constructions in Karachi.

Comments

comments