PPP leader meets Nawaz in jail, ‘conveys Zardari’s message’: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood on Thursday met deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat Jail, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the meeting between the two leaders continued for around 15 minutes. Sharif embraced Ahmed upon his arrival to jail, said the source.

It is learnt that Ahmed conveyed a message from PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing political situation. The two leaders also talked on key matters including joining hands [on party level] to move forward.

Earlier in the day, Sharif family and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah Khan also met Sharif on at the jail.

According to details, Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and his mother came to visit the convicted PML-N supreme leader today and also brought homemade food for him.

While talking to media, Rana Sanaullah lambasted that the PML-N was being targeted through various tactics. Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, “The economic situation of the country has been deteriorating since the current government came into power.”

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has fixed January 21 to hear a petition of Sharif, challenging his conviction as well as request for bail in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Sharif has requested that his sentence be suspended until the final verdict in his appeal challenging the case is announced. The former deposed PM is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore serving his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.

Comments

comments