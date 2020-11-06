PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rejects Nawaz Sharif’s narrative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday rejected any narrative against armed forces and said that it was not possible that they could speak against their own force, ARY NEWS reported.

“Pakistan Army and other institutions represent the state rather than representing a party or an individual,” he said adding that the armed forces have given exemplary sacrifices for the country.

He further asked as to how it could be possible that they speak against their armed forces. “No one is talking against Pakistan Army, neither we to have to speak against it nor we will do this,” he said while categorically rejecting the narrative of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He cautioned over speaking against armed forces and said that the Pakistan Army comprises of soldiers of their own homes. “They are not the ones who have come from outside,” he said while rejecting a narrative against the institution.

We love our armed forces and this message should go out to the world, he said adding that the entire world should know that 220 million people in the country stand alongside their armed forces.

The remarks from the top PPP leader came after the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has distanced himself from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was shocked when Nawaz Sharif started levelling allegations against armed forces in his speech.

He maintained that it was not the agenda of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The PPP leader said that it was his personal decision, adding, “Nawaz Sharif has his own political party and I cannot control it.”

Bilawal said that he was waiting for Nawaz Sharif to present evidence to back up his allegations against institutions.

