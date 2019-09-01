PPP leaders being denied prison facilities, laments Ghani

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani lamented on Sunday imprisoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been denied facilities inside prison, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media here, he said both the leaders are being subjected to political vendetta.

Ghani said Ms Talpur was suffering from skin allergy over being denied proper medical care and other facilities.

He said the cases Zardari and his sister are facing belong to the Sindh province yet they are being tried in Rawalpindi.

The PPP leader said the decision to refer these cases to a court in Punjab was a violation of the law and the Constitution.

Accusing the Punjab government of treating the PPP leadership unfairly, he demanded that the government transfer these cases to Sindh.

The minister said Ms Talpur was not brought to Karachi to attend a Sindh Assembly session despite issuance of her production orders.

