‘PPP to decide on its future with PDM on April 10’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will decide on its future with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in its meeting convened on April 10, ARY NEWS reported quoting party’s Central leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, 11th Hour, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that they could not go ahead while toeing a single party’s agenda in the PDM. “The show-cause served to the PPP was aimed at pressuring us,” he said while terming it an odd attempt.

“We will respond to the PDM’s show-cause notice and will not let it go casually,” he said while asking as to why the PDM’s meeting was convened while leaving out the two parties.

He said that the PDM meeting that issued show-cause was headed by the PML-N and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not approached over the matter.

“We cannot go along under these circumstances,” he said while announcing that a final decision in this regard would be taken by the party leadership.

On April 05, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held consultations with the party leaders over a show-cause notice served by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, the discussion led to division among the party over two narratives with one side asking the leadership not to respond to the notice while the others calling for a stern reply.

“The meeting rejected the show-cause notice served by the PDM with some members suggesting that no response should be given on it,” they said adding that the party men were of the view that show-cause to PPP is of no worth as PPP is not answerable to any political party.

On the other hand, sources said that some PPP members suggested a stern response to the show-cause notice, saying a prompt and firm response should be given.

