PPP to file petition against Senate chairman election today at IHC: sources    

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would file a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the results of the Senate chairman election after seven votes were declared rejected, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources within PPP, the party has prepared the draft for the constitutional petition to be filed before the IHC.

“The party leadership approved the contents of the petition after PPPP President Asif Zardari and others were briefed regarding it,” they said adding that it would be filed under article 199 of the constitution.

On March 13, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to challenge the election of the Senate chairman in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after the PDM’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani lost the polls owing to the seven rejected votes.

The decision was taken by the party after Yousuf Raza Gilani on Saturday met with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to sources within PPP, after consultation within the party, it was decided to challenge the rejection of seven votes during the Senate chairman election in the IHC.

“A legal team comprising of Farooq H. Naek, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, and Latif Khosa will defend the party’s case in the Islamabad court,” they said.

The sources further shared that Bilawal Bhutto during the meeting termed the attempt to steal Gilani’s vote as a bid to create discord among the PDM.

“The opponents should not consider PPP as weak as we will challenge those who stole our votes at every forum inside and outside the Parliament,” they said while quoting Bilawal Bhutto, who added that the PDM would challenge those who have stolen their votes.

