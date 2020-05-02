PPP, PML-N deny being approached by fed govt on 18th amendment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday denied being approached by the federal government over any proposed changes in the 18th constitutional amendment, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that they were not in contact with the federal government regarding the 18th amendment.

“Transferring funds under the NFC award to the provinces is not a favour given from the federal authorities,” he said and added that it is the Centre’s responsibility to provide funds and medical supplies to the provinces.

PML-N Senator Musadik Malik said that he was not aware of any contacts made by the government with the party leadership over changes in the constitutional amendment.

“Even Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have also reiterated that no contacts have been made from the government on this issue,” he said.

He said that it was not a suitable time to bring the 18th amendment into debate.

“The opposition parties are giving their recommendations on the NAB ordinance,” the senator said while asking as to how they could support any move to run the country through ordinances.

He further asked if the construction industry was reopened then why the National Assembly session could not be summoned.

Read More: Asfandyar Wali announces to protest over any changes in 18th amendment

According to reports on April 26, the federal government decided to revisit the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and 18th amendment.

According to sources, the federal government has contacted several political parties for the key changes in the NFC award and 18th amendment.

Some political parties have assured support to the Centre for the changes in the NFC award and the 18th amendment, added sources.

Comments

comments