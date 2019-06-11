PPP, PML-N leaders bearing the brunt of their actions: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday fired a broadside at opposition politicians saying had they been truthful they would have presented evidence in lieu of making hue and cry over democracy “being threatened by NAB actions against them”.

In a series of tweets, she said these politicians are bearing the brunt of their own actions as they were the ones behind the formation of the corruption watchdog and appointment of the incumbent NAB chairman. “Did we put out Panama Papers,” she asked.

یہ سچے ہوتے تو جمہوریت کا رونا رونے کی بجائے دلیری سے اپنی سچائی کا ثبوت دیتے۔ان کو سزا ان کے اپنے ہاتھوں نے دی ہے،نیب ان کا اپنا بنایا ہوا اور چیئرمین ان کا اپنا لگایا ہوا ہے۔پانامہ ہم نے جاری نہیں کیا تھا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 11, 2019

The special assistant said the popularity of the PPP, which she said has now been confined to Sindh province, has reduced to zero among the masses, which was evident from the number of people who staged protests over former president Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest.

Taking aim at the PML-N, she said it is evident from history that the party had come to power with the help of others. They can just conspire and not stage protests, she was of the view.

Ms Awan said these corrupt elements will embarrass themselves by launching a movement against the government.

