PPP, PML-N concealing their corruption in guise of agitation: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Tuesday said that both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were hiding their alleged corruption in guise of agitation.

In a statement issued by Directorate General Public Relations today, Sumsam Bukhari said that PPP will face the same public response in Sindh which it had faced in Punjab province.

The disgruntled workers of PPP will not come out in support of the corrupt, he said and added that those who committed corruption should be ready for accountability as the people are facing the consequences of misdeeds committed in the tenures of PPP and PML-N.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif will never extend any support to Asif Zardari. On the other side, narratives of Shahbaz and Nawaz have become a nuisance for the PML-N workers, he added.

He further said that the provocative behavior of the PML-N’s activists was condemnable as there was no logic of such agitation against the court decisions.

Bukhari said that strict action would be taken if anybody tried to take law into his hands.

