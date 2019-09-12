KARACHI: Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said the inception of the strategic committee, mandated by Prime Minister Imran Khan to address Karachi issues, came into existence owing to the ill governance of the provincial government.

Talking to media on Thursday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader criticized the government of Sindh for financial irregularities in Karachi’s billion-rupees projects. He lamented that the metropolis has become a garbage city, facing water shortage, transport problem among various other issues, because of Pakistan People Party.

The PTI MPA said the strategic committee will put forward all suggestions that could improve the situation in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and other cities of Sindh.

Elucidating about the anticipated invoking of Article 149 in Karachi, he said the center will only give directions to the provincial government for effectively working in the city.

Sheikh further stressed that PTI and the prime minister are strictly against the division of Sindh.

Federal Government is expected to play its constitutional role to revive the city of lights to its former exuberance with a proposal to invoke Article 149 (4) of the constitution, as Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Wednesday hinted at imposing Article 149 (4) in Karachi to address issues faced by the city on an immediate basis.

