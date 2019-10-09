PPP does not believe in politics of sit-ins: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday reiterated that his party did not believe in politics of sit-ins, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, following his party’s core committee meeting, Bilawal said that PPP, in principle, supported Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March.

Protest was a basic constitution right of every citizen and party, he said and added that it was not appropriate that few people lockdown the federal capital and topple down an elected government.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said that they will provide moral and political support to the JUI-F’s Azadi March and added that PPP’s activists would welcome the participants of the march in every city across the country.

Earlier in the day, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that the convoys of Azadi March will enter into federal capital on October 31, instead of previously announced date of October 27.

Talking to reporters after chairing party meeting to review arrangements regarding Azadi March, Maulana had announced that all conveys will enter in Islamabad on October 31 and protests would be held across the country on October 27 to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

