PPP establishes committee for public contact campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday announced that a coordination committee has been constituted for upcoming public contact campaign, ARY News reported.

Former prime ministers, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, will be the part of the coordination committee.

Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qaim Ali Shah, Taj Haider, Najamuddin Khan, Sabir Baloch, provincial presidents and general secretaries, PPP Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) heads are also included in the committee.

Earlier on June 11, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had called for countrywide protests and demonstrations hours after co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The decision was one of the many made during a meeting of the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC), presided over by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting also agreed upon participation in an all-party conference (APC) of the opposition parties.

