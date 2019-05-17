Web Analytics
PPP stalwart Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son dies in traffic accident

Young Usama Kaira son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lost his life due to a traffic accident in Lalamusa today, Friday, reported ARY News.

The incident occurred due to over speeding, claim initial reports.

The incident took place near trauma center on grand trunk road (G.T road).

Usama Kaira was on the drivers seat along with a friend who also lost his life in the accident.

Usama was a student in Government college (GC) Lahore.

Qamar Zaman Kaira came to know of the unfortunate incident during a press conference and he left shortly after.

