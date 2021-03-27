PPP recommends PDM heads meeting to defuse tension

In order to defuse the current tense situation, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday recommended an urgent meeting of the heads of the 11-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

Harsh statements are given publically by the two major parties in the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance – the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) following Yousuf Raza Gilani’s nomination as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

PPP leader and former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari said that if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has reservations over Yousuf Raza Gilani’s nomination as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate then things can be sorted out by calling the urgent session of the PDM.

Maryam Nawaz today slammed PPP, saying that some people are struggling for the supremacy of the Constitution and law on one side, on the other hand, democratic norms and narrative were violated to get a ‘lower post’.

“For the first time, we have witnessed that an opposition leader is being elected by the government members. The real opposition is PML-N, JUI-F and other parties as they are taking a stand on the matters of principle.”

She added that they believe in democratic principles and not among those leaving the field after striking a deal.

