PPP rejects resignations but considers long march, source confirms

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto chaired Thursday a party consultative session which the sources confirmed rejected en masse resignations recommendation circulated by the opposition alliance PDM as a bid to bring down the incumbent government, ARY News reported.

According to the sources familiar with the developments within the session, PPP is assertive in its rejection of immediate resignations from the parliament, however, it has prepared a strategy to mobilize the masses for the long march.

The long march is indispensable to create pressure on the government, said sources as sharing party’s stance. The party is of the understanding that before mass resignations can be considered, carrying out a long march is necessary, say the sources.

If need be, the option of tabling a no-confidence motion is up for consideration as well, the session deliberated today.

After the Senate polls, the party is most likely to float its recommendations to PDM for a long march, sources claim the party discussed today.

Separately today from Lahore, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced starting the issuance of nomination papers to candidates in Punjab for the upcoming Senate elections.

The ECP Punjab asked candidates to receive nomination papers from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The candidates having political affiliations were asked to submit the nomination papers along with party tickets except those contesting the polls as independent candidates.

The candidates will have to open an account in a bank regarding their election expenses, whereas, the limit of election expenses is Rs1.5 million, stated the commission.

