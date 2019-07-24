PPP decides to take resignation from MPA Ali Nawaz Mahar

SUKKUR: Following the success of Muhammad Bux Mahar in NA-205 Ghotki by-polls, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to take resignation from party MPA from Sindh Sardar Ali Nawaz Mahar over supporting the rival candidate in the by-election.

The PPP chairman has taken important decisions and in this regard, he has also issued directives to the party leaders. The PPP MPA was found supporting an independent candidate in the Ghotki by-polls that took place yesterday.

It was also decided to take resignation from the Chairman of District Council Ghotki Haji Khan Mahar as he was too supporting the rival candidate of the PPP in NA-205 by-polls.

PPP candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar won the electoral battle of Ghotki’s NA-205 by-polls after getting 89,180 votes, according to the unofficial/unconfirmed results.

Independent candidate Ahmed Ali Mahar managed to secure 72,499 votes in the by-election.

Earlier the ECP had deferred by-election at NA-205-Ghotki from the scheduled date of July 18 to 23 July. The ECP had delayed the election for five days due to a case challenging the candidacy of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar in Sindh High Court.

NA-205-Ghotki seat fell vacant due to the death of Sardar Ali Muhammad Mahar on May 21 due to cardiac arrest.

