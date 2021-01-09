PPP govt responsible for rising inflation in Sindh, says PTI leader

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman on Saturday held Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government responsible for rising inflation and the worst law and order situation in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In response to a statement by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the PTI leader said that instead of focusing on his responsibilities, the chief minister has become a spokesperson of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He maintained that the chief minister and his team were indulged in plundering national wealth instead of addressing the public issues.

Read More: Inflation provincial subject after 18th amendment: Usman Dar

Last year in October, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had said that they understood the grievances of the people amid increasing inflation but price hike was a provincial subject after the 18th Amendment.

Talking exclusively in ARY News program 11th Hour, the SAPM on Youth Affairs had said a better plan to manage wheat and sugar for the country could have been worked out but the advent of novel coronavirus caused a surge in commodity rates across the globe.

Comments

comments