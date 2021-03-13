PPP decides to challenge Senate chairman election in IHC: sources  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to challenge the election of the Senate chairman in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after the PDM’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani lost the polls owing to the seven rejected votes, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

The decision was taken by the party after Yousuf Raza Gilani on Saturday met with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to sources within PPP, after consultation within the party, it was decided to challenge the rejection of seven votes during the Senate chairman election in the IHC.

“A legal team comprising of Farooq H. Naek, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, and Latif Khosa will defend the party’s case in the Islamabad court,” they said.

The sources further shared that Bilawal Bhutto during the meeting termed the attempt to steal Gilani’s vote as a bid to create discord among the PDM.

“The opponents should not consider PPP as weak as we will challenge those who stole our votes at every forum inside and outside the Parliament,” they said while quoting Bilawal Bhutto, who added that the PDM would challenge those who have stolen their votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senator Sadiq Sanjrani took oath as Senate chairman for the second time on Friday as house members from the opposition alliance cause commotion over wasted votes.

As the oath-taking took place, the house experienced a row raised by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Farooq H Naik who argued against discarding seven votes which could have meant a win for joint opposition alliance’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Sanjrani with his renewed chairmanship received 48 senate votes from the house while the front-runner for joint opposition alliance Gilani could claim 42 votes with seven votes rendered wasted.

