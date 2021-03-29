PPP got Senate opposition leader slot against parliamentary norms: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over its decision regarding Senate opposition leader, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that whatever the party had done was against the parliamentary norms. ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the opposition should bring no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman at earliest if it had the support of 57 senators.

Responding to a question, the former prime minister said that his party was agree to stand with a person who believes in democracy, supremacy of the Parliament and trying to fulfill the mission of PDM.

Read more: Shahid Khaqan lashes out at PPP, says Gilani’s nomination caused damage to PDM

Earlier on March 28, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan had slammed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), saying the decision of PPP regarding Senate opposition leader had caused damage to the PDM struggle.

While speaking to the ARY News program ‘Sawal Ye Hai’, the PML-N leader had said that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Senate opposition leader move had dented the opposition parties’ alliance.

“It was decided in the PDM heads meeting that Senate chairman will be from PPP, deputy chairman from JUI-F and leader of the opposition in the upper house will be from PML-N,” Khaqan had said, adding that PPP’s solo decision had proved Khawaja Asif’s concerns about PPP correct.

Comments

comments