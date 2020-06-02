PPP Senator Moula Bux Chandio tests positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Senator Moula Bux Chandio has tested positive for COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Chandio’s wife and son were also diagnosed with COVID-19 and had self-isolated themselves at their home.

The son of the Senator has confirmed reports of Moula Bux Chandio testing positive for the infection.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also telephoned the senator to inquire after his health and prayed for his early recovery.

Moula Bux Chandio informed him that he had self-isolated himself after testing positive for the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 13, two senators tested positive for coronavirus after they underwent the test during Parliament’s session on the pandemic.

Read More: Sindh minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch dies of coronavirus

The members of the upper house of the Parliament who tested positive included Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Atta Ur Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Fida Muhammad.

On April 28, Senator Mirza Ahmed Afridi tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Afridi, hailing from erstwhile FATA, after testing positive for the virus, went under self-isolation at his home. It was learnt that the senator had distributed ration among the needy persons in Peshawar a week ago.

In his statement, Mirza Ahmed Afridi said he is feeling well now and advised, who met with him recently to undergo coronavirus test.

Comments

comments