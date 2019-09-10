Web Analytics
PPP senator Taj Haider burgled twice in one month

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Taj Haider gets burgled for the second time within a time span of one month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The burglars broke into the house of the politician and fled the scene with expensive items in tow.

The politician on the development seemed distraught, he said that he was burgled a few days prior as well.

“I was in Tharpakar when I got to Karachi I came to know about the theft that had taken place in my absence,” said Haider.

Senator Taj Haider said that the law enforcement is currently at his residence and investigations are currently underway.

 

