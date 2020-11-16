Two more Sindh MPAs test positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD: Two more members of the Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Sharjeel Inam Memon and Sher Muhammad Balani, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.

Sharjeel Inan Memon, PPP MPA from PS-50 Hyderabad and Sher Muhammad Balani from Tharparkar have tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Earlier today, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah underwent the COVID-19 test on Friday after showing signs of temperature. After confirmation of the virus, he had quarantined himself.

Read More:CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

In his initial statement, Shah said he is not experiencing any other symptoms of the disease other than low-grade fever.

Meanwhile, the doctors have advised Sindh cabinet members to go through COVID-19 tests as a precautionary measure because they have been in contact with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned the Sindh chief minister and inquired after his health. Bilawal prayed for the speedy recovery of Murad Ali Shah.

It is pertinent to mention here that Covid-19 claimed four more lives and 8484 cases were emerged in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 156,528 people in the province.

Out of the total daily tally recorded for past 24 hours, 592 belong to Karachi which makes about 69 per cent of all the cases emerging from the metropolis.

Read More: PM Imran announces to ban public meetings amid second wave of COVID-19

With four new fatalities attributed to the global pandemic, the Sindh number of people to have lost their lives throughout the outbreak phase stands at 2751.

Comments

comments