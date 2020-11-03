PPP tried to escalate chaos but faced blowback: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Shibli Faraz said in his presser Tuesday Pakistan Peoples Party of the 80s has dissipated and the party we see now has no relevance with its forebears, ARY News reported.

Noting the behavior of Sindh’s ruling party following the global pandemic outbreak, Shibli Faraz claimed the party tried to spread uncertainty but it only turned out to be blowback for it.

The federal minister said the Sindh government forced the citizenry into buying expensive wheat flour whereas if it had released the provincial stocks, things would have been better. He claimed PPP created an artificial crisis and said shortages of sugar and wheat were created by the ruling party of Sindh.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fundamentally, PPP is an anarchist party and they did their best to escalate chaos in the province, federal information minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf leader asserted.

Faraz said while the federal wants to negotiate a support price for farmers, PPP wants to cash in on it for political gains and claimed that since PPP didn’t release its stocks of wheat, that to create a crisis, what it did qualifies as hoarding.

READ: PM Imran rolls out power relief package for industries

“PPP is responsible for the disruption in the supply chain of essential commodities in the province,” Faraz asserted.

On the other hand, the minister claimed the national economy has revived with exports and growth showing promising upward trends and government planning to facilitate industrialists with concessions in power tariffs.

Power prices were higher owing to agreements signed by earlier governments which factored in greater costs of production. However, he said, things are changing, and now the small and medium industries are afforded up to 25 percent discount.

The federal minister in a press conference today said the Pakistani economy fared better compared with other countries in the midst of COVID-19 and the economic policies rolled out helped small and medium enterprises to develop which resulted in job creation.

Comments

comments