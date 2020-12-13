All PPP Sindh Assembly lawmakers submit resignations

KARACHI: All 96 members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Sindh Assembly including Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have submitted their resignations to the leadership, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for the Bilawal House, all Sindh Assembly lawmakers visited Bilawal House in the past few days and submitted their resignations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision to submit resignations with the party leaderships by December 31 was made during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting days back, headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and attended by top political leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari via video link and Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto, and others in attendance.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesman: sources

Earlier on Friday, during his visit to Jati Umrah, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threw the ball into the court of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) for the decision on resignations.

Bilawal Bhutto had denied reports that PPP was not becoming a part of the PDMs decisions and said that every party has taken up the resignation issue at their party platform and the PPP would also discuss it at the CEC forum.

