PPP-led Sindh govt ruins Karachi: FixIt founder

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan here on Thursday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government ruined metropolis Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Alamgir Khan said that PPP promoted violence in politics and added that his team had been subjected to brutal torture owing to political basis.

He said that those who were involved in the violence would be held accountable.

Read More: PTI lawmaker Alamgir Khan released on bail

Earlier on July 28, FixIt founder Alamgir Khan, who had been arrested after a clash with Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) workers, was released on bail.

Hours after release, the police had again arrested PTI leader Alamgir Khan over violation of Section-144. The PTI leader and other FixIt members had been released on the personal guarantee of senior PTI leader.

Talking to media after the release, Alamgir Khan had said that police tortured FixIt workers just to stop them from holding a peaceful protest. The PTI MNA had added that he would protest again outside the office Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani.

