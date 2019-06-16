PPP Sindh holds session to review preparations of Nawabshah public gathering

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter on Sunday organised a session for reviewing preparations of the upcoming public gathering in Nawabshah, ARY News reported.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro presided over the session to review preparation of Nawabshah public meeting which would be addressed by chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The session was attended by Nasir Shah, Jam Madad Ali, Mumtaz Chandio, Aajiz Dhamrah and others.

The participants of the meeting decided to make the upcoming June 21’s public meeting at Sports Stadium as a historical political gathering.

Khuhro directed PPP leaders and activists to initiate preparations for the political show and ordered to ensure participation of a large number of nationals.

Earlier in the day, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced to initiate anti-government movement from Nawabshah public gathering on the event of her mother, slain Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal made the announcement after holding a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Sharifs’ residence, Jati Umra, in Raiwind.

He further detailed that the two major opposition parties have decided to initiate resistance movement against ‘anti-public budget’ present by the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

