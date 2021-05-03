PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah, son contract coronavirus

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah and his son Syed Zeerak Ahmed Shah have tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Member of the National Assembly has felt mild symptoms after which he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had been released on 48-hour-long parole to attend the funeral of his nephew Syed Adeel Shah.

Adeel Shah died last Thursday at a private hospital in Karachi due to Covid-19.

According to the Home Dept’s directive, during the parole period Khursheed Shah would remain under the supervision of the SSP Prisons and SSP Sukkur.

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 79 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll from the disease to 18,149.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,213 new infections emerged when 45,954 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.16%, the NCOC said.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 834,146 with the addition of 4,213 new cases. Thus far, 728,044 patients have recuperated from the disease.

