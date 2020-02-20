PPP always stood for the poor, says Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that his party had always stood for the rights of the poor, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting of PPP women wing in Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto said that his party has rendered immense sacrifices for the restoration of democracy and upholding supremacy of the constitution in the country.

Criticizing the incumbent government for rising inflation and unemployment, the PPP chairman urged the people to stand for their rights.

During its tenure, the PPP-led government had initiated a war against the menace of terrorism and faced the challenges, he added.

Earlier on February 19, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to the media in Islamabad had said that he and his political party will not sit idly by as Pakistanis are dealing with rising inflation.

The PPP chairman demanded of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to tear away the written agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The politician had said that he was ready to work alongside the federal government to alleviate the burden of inflation from the masses.

