PPP submits resolution in Senate over Islands Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has decided to raise the islands ordinance issue in Senate and submitted a resolution against it in the secretariat of the upper house, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PPP Senator Sassui Palijo submitted the resolution in Senate Secretariat. “We reject the ordinance on islands,” the resolution said.

The PPP resolution has also signed by the members of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M).

However, the resolution was not signed by the members from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

The Sindh government on Monday refused to hold talks with the federal government over the matter of Islands ownership until revoking of Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to hold talks with the PPP’s Sindh government over the matter after reservations.

“No talks will be held with the federal government until revoking of the ordinance”, the Sindh government has categorically said, adding that the federal government deceived the provincial government of Sindh by issuing an ordinance over the ownership of the Bundal and Buddo Islands.

On August 30, the president had promulgated the ordinance for establishing the Pakistan Islands Development Authority for the “development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.”

However, the Sindh government on Tuesday withdrew its July 6, 2020 letter in which the Land Utilization Department had consented to the federal government to take custody of both islands.

