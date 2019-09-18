Khursheed Shah to be transferred to Sukkur tomorrow: Sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party stalwart and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah was taken into custody earlier today by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high-profile task was undertaken by NAB teams of Sukkur and Rawalpindi in a joint operation, the arrest has been made in the ongoing assets beyond means investigations against the politician.

Sources privy to the developments revealed that the politician will be made to appear before an accountability court tomorrow, he is currently at the Nation Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi office.

Sources claimed that the accused politician will then be moved to NAB’s Sukkur office under transit remand procedure.

Khursheed Shah had excused himself from appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over its summon, earlier today.

The PPP central leader was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog for interrogation today after the opening of an inquiry against him over disclosure of assets worth more than Rs.500billion registered under his alleged frontmen.

Shah had informed NAB Sukkur chapter through a letter, stating that he was unable to appear before the investigation officers due to a session of the National Assembly (NA).

“Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities”, NAB sources claimed.

The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai.

11 properties were registered under another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were registered under Hussain Soomro’s name, another frontman of the PPP leader, the document said.

According to the documents available with the NAB, a person namely Umar Jan, also played a vital role for Khursheed Shah. The house and a bombproof car, being used by the PPP leader, are also registered under his name.

