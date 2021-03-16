PPP summons CEC meeting to mull over resignations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) to hold consultations on the issue of resigning from assemblies, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The final decision regarding option of resignations from assemblies will be made in the CEC meeting.

However, the PPP has not announced a date for holding of Central Executive Committee meeting.

The PPP in a PDM meeting today had shown “reservations” over linking the resignations with the march and had sought time to hold consultations within its Central Executive Committee (CEC) before informing the PDM of its decision.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman today announced that the long march scheduled for March 26 has been postponed owing to differences over the resignations option.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman announces to postpone PDM’s long march

Addressing a presser after the consultative meeting of the PDM, Fazlur Rehman, who was flanked by PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, said that the meeting discussed the long march and linked it with the resignations from the assemblies.

“Nine parties in the PDM have supported the idea of resignations while the PPP has expressed reservation over it and sought time to re-consult regarding the option within the party,” he said.

