PPP summons emergency CEC meeting on Sunday  

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has summoned an emergency meeting of the party’s top decision-making body on Sunday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The party has summoned the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) in Karachi on Sunday at 4:00 PM, where the top leaders will meet to discuss key issues faced by the country.

The meeting will be chaired by PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto and would be attended by Senator Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bokhari, Faryal Talpur, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah and other top leaders of the party.

Earlier in the day, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he is pleased all have agreed that the bill on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension will go back to the relevant bodies of the National Assembly and the Senate for review.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I’m pleased all have now agreed that the COAS extension bill will go back to the NA committee, will also be reviewed by Senate committee and follow the procedure of both houses.”

“This is a positive that parliament that has been dormant for over a year is ready to legislate,” he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said all institutions that derive powers from parliament have asked lawmakers to pass legislation and accepted parliamentary supremacy.

“These are important victories for those who have always battled for parliamentary supremacy and democracy,” he maintained.

Taking a dig at PML-N and PTI, the young PPP leader said they had agreed to unconditionally pass the army act on Friday in both houses, ignoring parliamentary procedure and not even circulating the COAS extension bill to all members or sending the legislation for committee oversight.

