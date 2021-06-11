Budget 2021-22: PPP decides to give tough time to govt

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has directed the party lawmakers to give tough time to the government in the National Assembly (NA) budget session.

The guidelines were issued to party MNAs during a meeting of PPP Parliamentary meeting held at the Parliament House. Bilawal on the occasion said, the PPP will not allow the anti-people budget to get passed from the assembly.

The PPP chairman accused the PTI-led federal government of hiding the facts about the economy and added that people lost their jobs in record numbers during the incumbent govt tenure.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will present the federal budget 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs8.4 trillion, later in the day.

Budget 2021-22: GDP growth rate set at 4.8%

Sources relayed that the government has proposed Rs1,330 bn defence allocation with Rs3,105 bn to be earmarked for interest payments.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax collection target for the forthcoming fiscal year has been set at Rs5,829 bn, they said, adding the government has projected export target at $26.80 bn while import at $55.30 bn.

