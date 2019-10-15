PPP to question JUI-F stance over Larkana by-poll in Islamabad meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leaders are expected to question the JUI-F delegation in a meeting here about the party’s stance over by-election in Larkana.

A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is expected to meet People’s Party leaders in Islamabad to discuss the party’s ‘Azadi March’ and other matters.

According to sources, the JUI-F team headed by Akram Durrani will meet PPP’s secretary general Nayyar Bukhari at his residence in Islamabad.

The JUI-F delegation will discuss the form of participation of the People’s Party in the protest, sources said.

According to sources, the delegation will try to address reservations of the PPP leadership about the ‘Azadi March’.

PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari is expected to question the delegation about the JUI-F stance over the by-election in Larkana, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F has announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate Moazam Ali Abbasi in Larkana by-poll against the PPP candidate.

The by-election in PS-11 Larkana is schedule to be held on October 17.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh has expressed its displeasure over the decision of JUI-F to support the GDA candidate in Larkana by-election.

President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has asked JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to clarify his party’s position over Larkana by-election.

“It is a dual policy of JUI-F to be PTI’s opponent in the center and an ally in Sindh. PPP is facilitating JUI-F for its ‘Azadi March’ in Sindh and JUI-F is getting all possible help from the Sindh government for its march but is campaigning against the PPP in the by-election,” said Khuhro.

Comments

comments