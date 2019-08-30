PPP to take out Kashmir solidarity rally on Sept 6

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) announced on Friday to take out a rally in the metropolis in solidarity with the people of Kashmir facing brutalities at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied region.

The rally will be taken out from the city’s Tower area to the Karachi Press Club on Sept 6.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari promoted the Kashmir cause whenever he got an opportunity.

The current situation in occupied Kashmir is different from what it used to be in the past, he said, questioning the United Nations’ silence on the matter.

Ghani said the PPP and its chairman have been fighting for rights of the Kashmiri people at every forum.

Stressing the need for highlighting the Kashmiris’ plight, he invited other political parties’ leadership to participate in the PPP rally.

The minister also demanded of the federal government to thrash out an effective and cohesive strategy in the wake of India’s Aug 5 move of the abrogation of special status for the disputed territory.

