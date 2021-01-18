PPP secures unbeatable lead in Umerkot by-polls as GDA candidate trails

UMERKOT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has secured an unbeatable lead in the Umerkot by-polls after unconfirmed and unverified results from 92 polling stations of the constituency showed that its candidate has got over 43,000 votes, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

As many as 12 candidates were participating in the contest, however, the real fight was between Pakistan Peoples Party’s Ameer Ali Shah and veteran politician and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

According to unofficial and unverified results, the PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah has secured 43,106 votes as compared to Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s 19,939 votes after a count at 92 polling stations in the PS-52 Umerkot constituency.

The votes were cast in the Umerkot by-polls on a total of 128 polling stations as voting continued for the entire day from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The PPP activists in the area have started celebrating their victory in the polls and a large number of the party supporters gathered at the village of the PPP candidate, Kharo Syed.

Read More: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on vacant Sindh Assembly seats

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced that to support Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate in the by-election.

While, on the other hand, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation met with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader and former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim and assured the GDA leader of full support in the PS-52 Umerkot by-poll.

