PPP defeats PDM-GDA joint candidate in Badin by-poll

BADIN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has won the by-poll on the Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-70 Matli (BADIN II), according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Haji Muhammad Dada Halipota secured 45,354 votes, while his opponent JUI’s Maulana Gul Hassan remained second by securing only 6324 votes.

The JUI-F candidate has the support of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The voting started at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any break to elect a representative of the constituency in the provincial legislature.

Election Results total 123 pollings PPP 46037

GDA 410

JUI-F 6342 PPP won 122 of 123 polling station. #PS70 #BadinBhuttoKa https://t.co/1ZaFFbG5jJ — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 20, 2021

The seat was fallen vacant due to the death of the Pakistan People’s Party’s Bashir Ahmed Halepoto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday congratulated the PPP’s workers and supporters after the party’s candidate emerged victorious in the PS-70 by-election.

چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا پی ایس-70 بدین کے ضمنی انتخابات میں پی پی پی امیدوار کی تاریخی کامیابی پر پیغام پی پی پی امیدوار کی کامیابی ضلع بدین کی عوام کی فتح ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری @BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) May 20, 2021

Six candidates including PPP’s Haji Halepoto, JUI-F’s Maulana Gul Hassan, MWM’s Asad Leghari and banned TLP’s Pir Muhammad Ali Sarhandi contested by-poll.

As many as 166,809 voters were registered in the constituency, including 75,222 women and 91,587 men. Of the 123 polling stations, consisting of 423 polling booths, 194 had been established for women and 229 for men.

The election commission yesterday served a show-cause notice to JUI candidate Maulana Gul Hassan in the PS-70 Badin constituency over violation of the code of conduct.

