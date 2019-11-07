PPP retains Sindh Assembly seat in Dadu by-poll

DADU: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate has won by-election of Dadu’s Sindh Assembly constituency PS-86 (Juhi), according to unofficial results.

PPP’s Saleh Shah Jillani secured 42254 votes while the PTI’s Imdad Leghari got 25555 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated party workers upon victory in Dadu by-election.

Sindh Assembly’s seat (PS-86, Dadu-IV) was vacated due to the death of Ghulam Shah Jilani MPA of Pakistan People’s Party on September-13 this year.

The district administration had announced local holiday in Dadu district on election day.

The Election Commission had set up 158 polling stations in PS-86 for more than 199,000 people. 1300 police while 1100 Rangers officials performed duties for secure election.

Sajeela Leghari MPA of the PPP carried out door to door election campaign for the party candidate, and also addressed several corner meetings for the election.

According to the ECP’s code of conduct a minister, MPA or the special assistant could not take part in the election campaign.

