PPP worker bitten by snake at rally against water shortage

JACOBABAD: A protest rally was taken out against acute water shortage in Sindh’s Jacobabad district on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The Sindh chief minister’s adviser on prisons Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani led the rally which was attended by a large number of people, including women and men. MPA Dr Sohrab Sarki also took part in the protest rally.

Also Read: PPP Sindh demands just share of river water to province

Speaking at the rally, Jakhrani claimed that the Centre has deprived Sindh of its due share in river water. The federal government is trying to turn the province into a desert by stopping the water flow to it, he alleged.

An unpleasant incident took place at the protest site when a worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was bitten by a snake.

Also Read: Sindh minister shares WhatsApp number for masses to highlight water theft

Police said Rehmattullah Khoso had the snake in his hands while he was chanting slogans against the water shortage when he was bitten by it. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Comments

comments