KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday demanded of the federal government to withdraw the ordinance aimed at taking control of the two islands along Karachi’s coast, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) power show at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned that they will bring a bill in the Senate if the federal government does not retract the ordinance till Wednesday. He maintained that they will not let anyone to occupy the Sindh’s property.

Criticizing the federal government, the PPP chairman said that the Karachi package turned out to be a ‘U-turn’. He said that the Sindh government did not get a single penny from the centre in connection with the Karachi package.

Bilawal said that their movement was aimed at the restoration of people’s right to rule, adding that they wanted real democracy in the country. On the occasion, the PPP chairman paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Karsaz, adding that they have to turn this sorrow and grief into their strength.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz had thanked the people of Karachi for according her a warm welcome.

Addressing the rally, the PML-N leader had paid tribute to the provincial government and lauded the services of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for their efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would not be able to repay the love which I have received during my Karachi visit today,” she had said and added that Karachi’s maiden appearance has reminded her of late Benazir Bhutto, whom she had met only once.

