PPP’s huddle to discuss JIT, other important issues tomorrow

KARACHI: An important meeting of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been called on tomorrow at Bilawal House, to mull over on country’s present political situation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to well-informed sources, the meeting that will be chaired by Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and its co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, will discuss expected change in the senate.

The senior leadership of the party across the country including, Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will also attend the important huddle of the PPP.

“The matters related to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report of fake bank accounts case, will also come under discussion,” said sources.

Read more: SC gives NAB two months to investigate fake bank accounts case

It is being assumed that important decisions will be taken by the top leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party tomorrow including alliance of the opposition parties.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet had decided to remove Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s names from the exit control list (ECL), in the light of top court’s detailed judgement.

