PPP’s senators hand over resignations to party leadership

ISLAMABAD: After receiving a major setback in the Senate, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senators on Thursday handed over their resignations to their party leadership, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PPP’s senators handed over their resignations to party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The new development surfaced after opposition’s no-trust motions against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla met failure in the upper house of the parliament.

Earlier in the day, Sadiq Sanjrani would continue to serve as the Senate Chairman following the failure of opposition’s no-confidence motion against him.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani survives no-confidence motion in Senate

As per details, 50 votes had been cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution had not been adopted in the Senate. The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the upper house. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

At the onset of the session, 64 senators had favoured the no-trust motion tabled by Raja Zafarul Haq, following which, the polling kicked off in the Senate. There were 100 senators attending the session today.

Comments

comments