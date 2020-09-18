PR hands over Fareed Express to private sector

LAHORE: Pakistan Railway on Friday decided to hand over Fareed Express to private sector, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the PR, Fareed Express, running from Karachi to Lahore via Pakpattan, has been handed over to the private sector.

“It is intimated that with effect from 15th of October, Fareed Express will be run through private sector. It is therefore advised that booking for said train may be made upto 14-10-2020 and no booking may be made beyond 14,10, 2020,” read the notification.

Meanwhile, the PR has announced to run three more passenger trains through the private sector. The PR decided to run the Attock Passenger train, Jand Passenger and Mehr Express train through the private sector. The trains will be restored from 20th of September.

Earlier on August 15, the Pakistan Railways had decided to restore five more trains from August 17 under-designed standard operating procedures (SOPs) after a decrease in coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the PR, Hazara, Farid, Rehman Baba, Mohen jo Daro and Badar Express will resume their operations from August 17. Earlier, operations of Sir Syed Express, Rehman Baba Express, Hazara Express, Karachi Express and Shalimar Express had been resumed by the Pakistan Railways.

