PR hikes freight train fares by 20 percent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday announced to increase fares of freight trains by 20 percent, ARY News reported.

The increased prices will come into effect from August 10, a spokesperson of Pakistan Railway said.

The Ministry of Railways has informed divisional superintendents about the increased fares in this regard.

Earlier in June, the railway hiked up to 8 percent fares for passenger trains.

The fares of all trains have been increased by two to 8.5 percent, the spokesman said.

The railway fare for the economy class had been increased by 100 rupees, while fares of all special trains brought to the level of the Karakoram Express, a railway spokesman said.

Read More: Railways increased fares come into effect from today

The fares of Hazara Express and Farid Express will equalize to Tezgam on August 14 and 21 respectively, the railway spokesman said.

Earlier, railways minister Shaikh Rashid had informed the media that railway fares will be increased by up to 10 per cent from July to minimise losses being incurred owing to the rise in fuel prices.

Comments

comments