PR installs thermal scanners at major stations to contain coronavirus spread    

LAHORE: As part of precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus, Pakistan Railways (PR) has installed thermal scanners at all the major railway stations in the country, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the PR said that medical teams were screening all the passengers for the novel coronavirus at the railway stations in Karachi, Rohri, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Multan.

He maintained that PR has set up quarantine wards in its eight hospitals and 36 dispensaries in different areas of the country.

Earlier on March 15, Pakistan Railways (PR) had declared an emergency to cope with impending coronavirus threats.

According to the details, the PR will spray disinfectants on and inside all the trains and railway stations to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

All the passengers will be screened for symptoms of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) at Karachi’s railway station. A medical desk will be set up at the Karachi station to facilitate and provide awareness about the deadly virus to the passengers.

The desk was tasked to create awareness of the deadly pandemic on a major scale throughout the country and manage the affairs of the campaign. Coronavirus prevention sprays were being carried out in all the trains before and after arrival at major stations in the country.

