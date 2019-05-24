Punjab Revenue Authority imposes sales tax on sugar mills

LAHORE: Authorities have tightened the noose around tax defaulters as Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) imposed sales taxes on bigger sugar mills, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the latest move to increase tax net, PRA imposed sales tax of Rs180 million on Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Rs25 million on Ittefaq Sugar Mills.

It is noteworthy to mention here that both sugar mills are owned by Sharif family and the one-month deadline was given for payment of taxes.

A warning was issued for legal action by seizing records of sugar mills over non-payment of taxes.

Read More: IMF team meets Punjab Revenue Authority officials

Chairman PRA Javed Ahmed also directed concerned departments to initiate crackdowns against tax defaulters across the province.

In January, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar had said the incumbent government intends to expand the tax network as the previous governments could not achieve the tax target due to lack of policies.

“We have changed the officers in Federal Board of Revenue to streamline the system,” he added.

Comments

comments