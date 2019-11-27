Prank leads to death of visually impaired beggar

LAHORE: A dangerous prank ended in the death of a visually impaired beggar in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a visually impaired beggar was walking on his way, when some youngsters at a puncture shop located in Kahna area of Lahore, suddenly planned to play an ugly prank on him.

They called the beggar inside the shop and forcefully attached the compressor’s pipe with his body and turn on the valve. The beggar’s abdomen filled with air pressure and his health condition worsened and it started bleeding from different parts of his body.

The beggar was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The police registered a case against the suspected and launched investigations. A police official said that the key suspect in the murder has been arrested.

