WATCH: Prank leaves man stuck to a pole

DURHAM: A video of a labourer went viral on social media who was left stuck with his legs wrapped around a lamppost after his mates played a prank on him in North East of England, ARY News reported.

The footage shows that his workmates prank on the labourer by crossing his legs around the lamppost causing him to be unable to stand up in Darlington area of Durham County.

Try this lampost prank on a work mate. This is brilliant… Posted by Tradesman Banter on Monday, February 2, 2015

They gave him task to stand up. His fellow workers asked him to get out of that but despite many attempt he failed to do so. His fellows walked away laughing.

The labourer replied,” I will see you tomorrow.”

The interesting situation left his workmates and the labourer in hysterics as he could not find any solution to untangle his legs from lamppost.

After all his efforts went in vain, his workmates decided to pull him up. Finally two of his fellows came to him and released his tangled legs.

The restraint technique called ‘The Grape Vine’ had been applied on secret agents and enemies in World War II by special forces.

Comments

comments