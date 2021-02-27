Prayer leader, two children killed in Islamabad firing   

ISLAMABAD: A prayer leader and two children were shot dead in Islamabad’s Barakahu area after unidentified men opened fire on them, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the prayer leader has been identified as Mufti Ikram while one of the children killed in the attack was his 13-year-old son and the other one was his student.

“The three of them were killed after being shot multiple times,” they said adding that the police are further investigating the matter.

In a somewhat similar incident in Lahore a month back, a prayer leader was found dead inside his house in Lahore’s Shalimar neighbourhood.

According to the police, the body of 24-year-old Muhammad Asif was found inside his house on the first floor of a mosque in Multani Colony. Unidentified persons murdered him, they added.

A police official said unknown persons had visited the deceased at his house before he was found dead.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the prayer leader’s murder and sought a report in this regard from the Capital City Police Officer. He called for the arrest of those involved in the felony at the earliest.

He assured the bereaved family of provision justice at any cost.

