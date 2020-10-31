Prayer leader injured in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A prayer leader was injured on Saturday during a robbery attempt at Karachi’s Jamshed road here Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the prayer leader was wounded while resisting a robbery attempt on Karachi’s Jamshed road. The injured man has been identified as Mufti Abdullah Omar.

Local people nabbed the dacoit and handed over him to the police. The alleged dacoit was shifted to the police station for further investigation.

The injured man has been shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi where his condition is said to be critical.

More details to follow…

